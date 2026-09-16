Microchipping hunting dogs and the capture of strays were the focus of talks between Environment Commissioner Elias Myrianthos and the game and fauna service on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by the head of the service, Pantelis Hadjigerou, along with officers Petros Anagiotos and Panikos Panayides.

Both parties discussed the need to ensure that dogs accompanying hunting licence holders are marked, and on the use of approved traps for catching stray dogs.

The two sides also discussed encouraging hunters to sterilise their dogs, a practice that could help limit “uncontrolled breeding”.

The need to expedite the shared records between the official dog registry held by the veterinary services and the electronic platform used by the game and fauna service was also raised.

That platform handles the annual issuing of hunting licences and the registration of hunting dogs.