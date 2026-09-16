Former Disy parliamentary candidate Anastasia Anthousi on Wednesday withdrew her application for a recount of the votes in the Nicosia district, in which she questioned the results of the May 24 elections.

The electoral court approved the withdrawal.

The application had been filed in July concerning the counting of votes in Nikitari, where Anthousi said four Edek ballots had been initially counted as Elam votes and later withdrawn after the mistake had been found.

This, she said, affected the allocation of parliamentary seats in four electoral districts, which resulted in Anthousi not being elected in Nicosia.

Anthousi – a former deputy welfare minister – had requested a recount of the Nikitari ballot box, questioning the procedure by which the votes had been corrected.

She had received 7,606 votes and would have secured Disy’s sixth seat in Nicosia if the final allocation of seats had not changed.