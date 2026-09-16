Marking 30 years of life and service, the Karaiskakio Foundation is once again taking part in the great celebration of science, European Researchers’ Night 2026, on Friday, September 25, 2026, at the Cyprus State Fairgrounds in Nicosia.

This year’s event, entitled “CELEBRATE 2.0 – Two Decades of STEAM-Powered Inspiration”, celebrates 20 years of European Researchers’ Night and is organised by the Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF), with the aim of bringing science and innovation closer to the public — particularly to the younger generation.

For the Karaiskakio Foundation, this year’s participation is particularly significant as it coincides with 30 years of science, voluntary service and dedication to life.

At Booth 34, children and adults alike will have the chance to take part in the “Become a Donor, Give the Gift of Life: The Science Behind Bone Marrow and Organ Donation” interactive activity.

Through an experiential and educational experience, visitors will discover the science behind the search for a compatible donor and learn how a precious match can initiate a second chance at life.

At the same time, they will learn about the importance of voluntary donation, the work of the Volunteer Bone Marrow Donor Registry, the international search for compatible donors through the World Marrow Donor Association’s global network, as well as the role of the Transplant Coordination Centre (TCO).

Science will become a game through two unique activities: “Find the Ideal Donor” and “DNA Detective – Find Your Match!” Our young scientists will search for the right match, and discover the world of DNA and compatibility in a fun, engaging way and, on completing the activities, receive a gift of their own.

We look forward to welcoming you at Booth 34, where we can discover together the science behind donation and inspire the next generation through knowledge and giving.

Because science is not just knowledge. It is discovery. It is giving. It is life.

Thirty years of the Karaiskakio Foundation. Thirty years of science and giving life.