TBWA\Entelia announces the implementation of its new Operating Model, marking a significant evolution in the way it organises itself, collaborates and creates value for its clients.

Designed for an environment where creativity, technology, data and business strategy must function as a unified system, the new model embodies the company’s long-term vision for sustainable growth and meaningful partnerships with its clients.

TBWA\Entelia is not simply reorganising its departments. It is redesigning the way in which it combines the knowledge, skills and diverse expertise of its people. The new organisational structure integrates strategy, creativity, media, digital, experience, technology and data into a comprehensive operating system, enabling faster decision-making, closer collaboration and greater business value for every client.

The new Operating Model is based on five key pillars:

Brand Leadership, Strategy & Growth: It links clients’ business challenges with strategic thinking, cultural understanding, innovation and sustainable growth. Creative Powerhouse: Brings together creativity, design, content, production and storytelling into a powerful creative platform. Amplification & Performance: It combines media, digital, performance marketing and analytics to ensure that every idea is transformed into measurable business results. Experience & Activation: It designs comprehensive experiences, campaigns and communication programmes that forge meaningful relationships between brands and people. Innovation & Technology: It integrates artificial intelligence, new technologies and digital innovation into every stage of the strategy, the creative process and implementation.

The new model is underpinned by a strengthened Finance & People function, which ensures organisational effectiveness, staff development and the continuous enhancement of leadership and professional skills.

That said, the change is not just about structure. It is about a new way of working. A way that is based on cross-departmental collaboration, shared responsibility, rapid decision-making, continuous learning and the full integration of all disciplines around a common goal: the growth of our clients’ businesses. Artificial intelligence is now a key element of the Company’s day-to-day operations, accelerating knowledge generation, the creative process, decision-making and operational efficiency, whilst enhancing – rather than replacing – the power of human creativity.

“This change is not about a new organisational chart, it’s about creating a faster, more flexible and, in essence, more integrated company,” said Neophytos Taliotis, Managing Director of TBWA\Entelia. “We believe the future belongs to organisations where strategy, creativity, technology and data operate as a single integrated system. This is the Company we are building today.”

The new Operating Model is accompanied by clearly defined leadership roles, a common governance framework, modern collaboration processes, the use of artificial intelligence, new standards for skills development and a culture based on accountability, collaboration and continuous improvement.

For more than three decades, TBWA\Entelia has been a strategic partner to leading organisations and businesses in Cyprus, combining strategic thinking with creative excellence as part of the global TBWA network.

Today marks the start of the next chapter in its journey. A chapter in which creativity, technology, strategy and people work together as a single force, with a clear goal: to drive growth for brands and create real value for the people and businesses that place their trust in them.