Cyprus has unveiled WHO I CAN BE by 13-year-old Harry Georgiou as it entry in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Malta on October 24.

The song was presented on Thursday by the CyBC during the launch of its new programme.

The contest will be broadcast live at 10pm on CyBC1 and rik.cy.

WHO I CAN BE was written by Laurell Barker, Anna Klara Folin, Nathalie Brydolf, Victoria Chalkiti and Thomas Stengaard, who also handled its production, mixing and mastering.

The song, performed in Greek and English, carries a message of freedom, confidence and believing in every child’s potential.

Its lyrics focus on being heard, overcoming fear and expectations, and having the freedom to choose one’s own path.

Georgiou was selected through an audition with 44 other young singers to represent Cyprus at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Malta. He will be among 16 countries taking part.

The official music video was directed by Bodega.

Georgiou, who attends Platinum Performing Arts School, trains in singing, acting and dancing.

He performed as Gavroche in Les Misérables during the 2024 to 2025 season and as Michael Hobbs in Elf The Musical in 2025 to 2026.

He also recently won a Best Vocal Performance award in a UK children’s competition.