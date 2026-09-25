Eleven people were arrested during nationwide checks overnight, while officers recorded 337 traffic complaints, police said on Friday.

The arrests were for offences including burglary, illegal possession of property, assault, illegal stay in the Republic and traffic violations.

Police stopped 504 vehicles and checked 641 people during organised patrols in urban areas.

Of the traffic complaints, 120 involved speeding.

Four drivers were reported for driving under the influence of alcohol, while two cases involved drugs.

Officers carried out 124 alcohol tests and four drug tests.

Two vehicles were seized.

Police also inspected 37 premises as part of efforts to tackle delinquency, resulting in one complaint.

The checks were carried out as part of nationwide patrols targeting crime and traffic offences.