A 40-year-old man was arrested at a Limassol jewellery store after police found him inside with items believed to have been stolen, police said on Friday.

Police received information shortly before 11.30pm on Thursday about a possible burglary at the store.

Officers who arrived at the scene found the man inside the building.

They also found burglary tools and a bag containing jewellery, the origins of which he could not satisfactorily explain.

The man was arrested and taken into custody after resisting officers during his arrest.

Further investigations found the jewellery had been stolen from the same store during a burglary between September 17 and 18.

The burglary was reported to police on September 18. Police are continuing their investigation into the case.