The statistical service (Cystat) on Tuesday reported that the Industrial Production Index recorded an annual increase of 1.5 per cent in July 2026.

The index reached 129.2 units during the month, using 2021 as a base value of 100 points.

Over the first seven months of the year, spanning from January to July 2026, the index showed an overall growth of 1.6 per cent when compared against the corresponding period of 2025.

When evaluated against the same month of the previous year, the manufacturing sector recorded an increase of 1.5 per cent.

Water supply and materials recovery registered the strongest annual growth among the main industrial sectors, rising by 8.2 per cent.

Mining and quarrying followed with an increase of 6 per cent compared to July 2025.

Conversely, electricity supply was the only main industrial sector to post a decline during the twelve-month period, falling by 1.1 per cent.

A detailed examination of individual manufacturing divisions reveals that the largest annual increase occurred in the manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products, which rose by 6 per cent.

Substantial growth was also registered in the manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, excluding furniture, which increased by 5.1 per cent.

The manufacture of furniture, other manufacturing, and the repair and installation of machinery and equipment saw production rise by 3.8 per cent over the twelve-month period.

Producers of basic metals and fabricated metal products recorded an annual increase of 3.7 per cent.

Additionally, the manufacture of electronic and optical products and electrical equipment experienced annual growth of 2.8 per cent.

Production in textiles, wearing apparel and leather products rose by 2.3 per cent, while rubber and plastic products increased by 2 per cent.

Meanwhile, the manufacture of food products, beverages and tobacco products registered a slight annual increase of 0.2 per cent.

In contrast, the manufacture of machinery and equipment, motor vehicles and other transport equipment recorded the largest annual decrease, falling by 6.8 per cent.

The manufacture of paper and paper products and printing declined by 4.7 per cent, while refined petroleum products, chemicals and chemical products and pharmaceutical products and preparations fell by 2.9 per cent.

Looking at the January-to-July period, the most significant increase was recorded in water collection, treatment and supply, which rose by 11.7 per cent compared to the corresponding period of 2025.

The manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products followed with growth of 5.7 per cent, while the manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, excluding furniture, increased by 4.8 per cent.

Conversely, materials recovery recorded the largest decline over the seven-month period, falling by 6.6 per cent.

The manufacture of machinery and equipment, motor vehicles and other transport equipment also decreased, falling by 5.5 per cent compared to January-July 2025.