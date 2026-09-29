The Little Heroes Foundation held two events in Cyprus last week to raise awareness of childhood cancer as part of Gold September, the international childhood cancer awareness month, it said on Tuesday.

On September 25, a number of public buildings were illuminated with the Little Heroes emblem, including the presidential palace, the old Nicosia town hall in Eleftheria Square, Limassol town hall, Limassol municipal library, Larnaca municipal art gallery and Paphos town hall.

The foundation said the initiative was intended as a reminder that children battling cancer and their families require the support of society as a whole.

A day later, 100 cub scouts from the Cyprus Scouts Association, accompanied by the Limassol district scout band, visited the paediatric oncology department at Makarios hospital in Nicosia.

An event held at Nicosia’s Eleftheria Square

During the visit, the children sang and danced and took part in activities including a bubble display, in a show of support for children receiving treatment.

The foundation thanked the authorities which took part in the illumination initiative, as well as the Cyprus Scouts Association, the Limassol district band and those supporting children with cancer and their families.

“Because no child should have to fight alone,” foundation founder Loucas Fourlas said.