Four minors were found driving without licences during a police operation targeting juvenile delinquency in Polis Chrysochous on Tuesday.

The operation ran from 6am to 1pm and involved members of the Paphos traffic police branch and Polis Chrysochous police station.

Three of the minors were aged 16 and one was 17. Police said two of the four vehicles had no registration plates and had been modified.

All four vehicles, which belonged to relatives of the minors, were seized as police investigate how they came into the minors’ possession.

During the operation, police also arrested a 36-year-old woman who was driving despite having her licence revoked.

She was reportedly under the influence of drugs.

Police said arrest warrants were also outstanding against the woman over failures to appear before courts in Larnaca and Famagusta.