Greek government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis on Monday said he was unaware of any plans to redesign the route of the Great Sea Interconnector (GSI) between Greece and Cyprus.

Asked about a Sunday report claiming that Greece and France had concluded that a “slight redesign” of the cable route was necessary, Marinakis said: “I am not aware of any redesign.”

“The information I have is that the project will proceed on the basis of the original design, exactly as has been described by the relevant ministers,” he added.

Reports had suggested that Athens and Paris were considering altering the route so that the electricity cable would avoid areas covered by the so-called Fethiye-Kas marine park, declared by Turkey on August 15 south of Kastellorizo.

According to the reports, such a change would seek to prevent Turkey from claiming authority to impose a “complete ban” on activities in the area.