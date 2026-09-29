Proceedings in suspended Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos’ trial were postponed on Tuesday due to the illness of a prosecution witness.

The hearing is scheduled to continue before the Paphos criminal court next Tuesday with the testimony of the prosecution witnesses and their cross-examination by the defence lawyers Christos Pourgouridis and Nontas Korakidis.

The complainant’s testimony is still outstanding. She is expected to testify via video conference last.

The former mayor faces five charges relating to rape, indecent assault of a woman, indecent assault of a woman by another act, assault causing actual bodily harm and administering a drug or other substance capable of intoxicating or neutralising a person’s resistance.

Phedonos denies all allegations.

Once the prosecution has presented its case, the criminal court will decide whether a prima facie case has been proven, allowing the proceedings to move to the next stage.

The proceedings are being held behind closed doors following a request from the prosecuting authority.