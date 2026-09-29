A truly exciting musical festivity is coming to Technopolis 20 in collaboration with the Petridio Foundation and the Municipality of Paphos: the first Technopolis 20 Jazz Festival.

The two-day event kicks off October’s cultural agenda with evenings filled with music performances from selected artists. On October 2 and 3, Ibrahim’s Khan in the heart of Paphos will become a meeting point for jazz lovers.

Acclaimed musicians from Cyprus and abroad come together on stage, featuring special performances by Elly Paspala and Nefeli Fasouli, alongside leading names from the Cypriot jazz scene.

The festival explores the breadth of the jazz tradition through standards, original compositions, improvisation and contemporary musical expression, highlighting the genre’s enduring dialogue between tradition, individuality and creative freedom. Join us for a unique celebration of jazz where exceptional musicians and inspiring collaborations come together for two unforgettable evenings.

Three performances will take place each night. On the first evening, the Elly Loves Jazz ensemble (Elly Paspala, David Lynch, Takis Farazis, Petros Varthakouris, Alexandros-Drakos Ktistakis, Tommy Lynch) will present a performance dedicated to the vast musical tradition of jazz and its legendary songs that left an incredible mark on the history of world music.

Then, local band Fuzz Bus (Lefteris Moumtzis, Ermis Michail, Andreas Panteli, Omiros Miltiadous) will present their debut album Love Revolution in full – a work featuring six tracks recorded live in the studio. Five songs and one instrumental reveal the band’s authentic energy and chemistry.

The final performance of evening one is by the Yerolatsitis / Toumazou / Kutrafali / Tsangaris Quartet where rather than presenting a fixed repertoire as a band, the musicians will share original compositions from their individual work, presenting a special one-off performance created for the festival.

The second evening features the Ioanna Troullidou Quartet (Ioanna Troullidou, Marios Toumbas, Eirineos Koulouras, Ioannis Vafeas) presenting original compositions, with music and lyrics by Ioanna Troullidou, rooted in the jazz tradition, alongside a selection of songs from the well-known collection of Jazz Standards.

Reprise Quartet (Marios Takoushis, Thomas Lumley, Cahit Kutrafali, Stelios Xydias) is a dynamic contemporary jazz ensemble known for its intricate compositions and seamless interplay. Blending modern harmonies with improvisational flair, the group creates a sound that is both sophisticated and accessible, pushing the boundaries of jazz while honouring its rich traditions. Their latest album, Cycles, showcases their versatility and deep musical connection.

Last on the programme is an anticipated performance by Nefeli Fasouli, Christos Yerolatsitis, Kyriakos Kestas and Nikolas Tsangaris. Contemporary and eclectic jazz melodies will sound, centred around Nefeli’s distinctive musical identity and expressive style. It features original compositions from her album Phases, which combine contemporary jazz with a personal, atmospheric and improvisational sound.

The programme is enriched with selected jazz standards, contemporary jazz selections, as well as beloved songs from Nefeli’s repertoire, reimagined through a distinctive jazz approach, with her characteristic voice and artistic identity at its core. For the festival, Nefeli will collaborate for the first time with three Cypriot musicians who have established a strong presence in the jazz music scene.

1st Technopolis 20 Jazz Festival

Two days of jazz performance by Cypriot and international musicians. Organised by Technopolis 20, in collaboration with the Petridio Foundation and the Municipality of Paphos. October 2-3. Ibrahim’s Khan, Paphos. Doors open at 7pm. Music starts at 8pm. Tel: 7000-2420. www.technopolis20.com