Thirteen short films, 13 different journeys through Cypriot creativity, make up this year’s National Competition Programme of the 16th International Short Film Festival of Cyprus. From October 10 to 16, Rialto Theatre in Limassol will fill with screenings, competitions and parallel events that celebrate the art of cinema, storytelling and filmmaking.

This year’s programme moves through fiction and documentary with equal intensity, capturing the pulse of a generation of filmmakers on the Cypriot screen. Their stories put family bonds to the test, explore love affairs that blossom or fade, and places that change.

Participation in the National Competition Programme remains one of the most important steps for showcasing Cypriot cinema, giving filmmakers the chance to meet audiences, gain international recognition, and open doors to future collaborations and co-productions.

The 2026 films selected include Free Eliza (Notes on an Anatomical Imperfection) directed by Alexandra Matthaiou, Night Shift directed by Talat Gokdemir, Sirens directed by Argyro Nikolaou, Bifurcation: Like Thunder Strike directed by Andreas Lyras, Salt by Konstantinos Nikiforou, Kinds of Fathers by Christos Artemiou, Valentinos by Sofia Anastasiou, Terrace with a View by Dimitris Michael, Runner by Ermolaos Fotiou, Cinema Rialto by Antony Petrou, Arasta by Fatosh Olgacher, Shekerika by Iakovos Maimaris and Icarus by Christos Kardanas.

Audiences will also have the opportunity to attend the special screening The Space In Between curated by the Preliminary Selection Committee of the National Competition Section. This is a programme of films by women filmmakers offering their personal perspective on the female experience of displacement, dual identity and the search for a sense of belonging in today’s geographical space.

Icarus Night Shift Runner Valentinos

The screening will take place on Friday, October 16, at 6.15pm, at the Rialto Theatre’s main stage.

Comprising the Preliminary Selection Committee of the National Competition Section this year are the distinguished film professionals Adonis Floridis (film and theatre director, playwright and screenwriter), Doros Dimitriou (film historian, curator and cultural events organiser), Gianna Amerikanou (director and screenwriter) and Peter Cerovšek (director and curator, Director of FeKK – Ljubljana Short Film Festival)

As every year, the Cypriot entries compete for both the International and National Awards, while also vying for a nomination for the European Film Academy Awards in the Short Film category.

In addition to the jury’s distinctions, this year’s edition is launching two new initiatives: the Audience Award, giving viewers the chance to select their favourite film and offering a cash prize of €500, as well as the Peer Award, an honourary recognition for a Cypriot entry to be presented by a committee of representatives from the Cyprus Directors’ Guild, the Cyprus Actors’ Union (ΕΗΚ), and the Theatre Artists’ Sector of SIDIKEK-PEO.

16th International Short Film Festival of Cyprus

Annual film festival with screenings, parallel events and parties. October 10-16. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. www.isffc.com.cy