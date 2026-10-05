Eurobank repurchased more than 1.05 million of its own shares between September 28 and October 2 at a total cost of €5.02 million, as part of its ongoing share buyback programme.

The bank announced on Monday that it had purchased 1,053,884 shares on Euronext Athens during the five-day period, at an average price of €4.7675 per share.

The purchases form part of a share buyback programme approved by the bank’s shareholders at its annual general meeting on April 28, 2026.

The programme was launched following a decision by the bank’s board on April 29 and was announced publicly on June 10.

Eurobank said the latest purchases were carried out through Euronext Athens member Eurobank Equities Single Member Investment Firm S.A.

The largest number of shares was bought on October 2, when Eurobank purchased 397,913 shares for a total of €1.85m.

The shares were acquired at an average price of €4.6453, with prices ranging from €4.5660 to €4.7030 during the day.

The bank bought a further 212,196 shares on October 1 for €1.02m, at an average price of €4.83 per share.

On September 30, it purchased 127,137 shares at an average price of €4.9099, spending €624,224.29.

A total of 135,364 shares were bought on September 29 at an average price of €4.8951, costing €662,621.45.

The programme began the five-day period with the purchase of 181,274 shares on September 28 for €864,213.96, at an average price of €4.7674.

Across all five trading days, Eurobank spent €5,024,391.57 on the repurchases.

Following the latest purchases, the bank said it now holds a total of 29,536,174 of its own shares.

The buyback is being carried out under the framework approved by Eurobank’s shareholders in accordance with Greek Law 4548/2018.