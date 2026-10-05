The liver patients association Prometheus on Monday highlighted the importance of prevention, early diagnosis and systematic monitoring of people at increased risk of liver cancer, marking World Liver Cancer Awareness Month.

“The disease may not cause obvious symptoms in its early stages, making it particularly important to identify individuals who belong to high-risk groups and provide appropriate medical monitoring,” the association said.

According to Prometheus, almost 850,000 people worldwide were diagnosed with liver cancer in 2024, with more than 730,000 dying from the disease.

In Cyprus, a total of 77 new cases were detected in 2023.

Prometheus said some of the most significant risk factors included hepatitis B and C, cirrhosis, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), metabolic factors and excessive alcohol consumption.

The association called for greater awareness of liver health and associated risk factors, urging people not to neglect prevention and medical monitoring, particularly those belonging to high-risk groups.