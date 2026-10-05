Two Irish passengers were arrested on Sunday after customs agents found large quantities of duty free tobacco products in their luggage.

Following information received, customs agents inspected the luggage of the two passengers, aged 37 and 52, destined for Manchester and London respectively.

The first passenger was found with 244 cartons of 200 cigarettes each, while the other with 9.5kg of rolling tobacco, all duty free.

They were subsequently arrested and their luggage confiscated.

The first passenger was taken into police custody and will be taken before the Larnaca district court on Monday.

The second was released following and out-of-court settlement of €3,500.

The tobacco has been sent for destruction.