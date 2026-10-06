Cyprus has established links with Estonia as part of efforts to expand electronic cross border health services and improve access to digital healthcare for citizens of both countries, the National Electronic Health Authority said on Tuesday.

It said the development expands Cyprus’ participation in the European MyHealth@EU infrastructure, allowing health data to be exchanged securely across borders.

Through the new connection, citizens can, where services are available, use electronic prescriptions issued in one country to obtain medicines while in the other, making it easier to continue necessary treatment.

Cyprus and Estonia will also exchange patient summaries, allowing healthcare professionals to access important medical information when patients seek care abroad.

The information can include medicines, allergies, diagnoses and other basic health history.

The authority said the connection was particularly important for people who travel, work or temporarily live in another European country and may need medical care.