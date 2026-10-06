The Health Insurance Organisation (HIO) will introduce a new identity verification procedure for calls to the Gesy service centre from Wednesday to strengthen the protection of beneficiaries’ personal data.

The new system will apply when callers request information containing personal data.

General enquiries that do not require access to personal information will continue to be handled without the additional verification.

Callers requesting personal information will receive a one-time password (OTP) by text message to the mobile number registered with Gesy.

The code will be valid for five minutes and must be entered through the telephone system.

After the OTP is successfully verified, a service centre officer will carry out an additional identity check, requesting information such as the caller’s identity card number and date of birth.

Personal information will only be provided once the identification process has been successfully completed.

Otherwise, callers will only receive general information.

The HIO urged beneficiaries to check that their contact details, particularly their mobile phone number, are correct and up to date in the Gesy system.

The organisation said the new procedure forms part of its ongoing efforts to improve Gesy services and strengthen technical and organisational measures for protecting personal data.

Gesy services can be reached on22017000