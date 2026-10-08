Disy leader Annita Demetriou has withdrawn from the contest for the party’s 2028 presidential nomination, leaving Averof Neophytou and George Pamboridis to compete for it.

Consultations had begun earlier in the day to seek a consensus on the candidate and keep the party united.

The announcement followed a meeting at the party’s headquarters in Nicosia between Demetriou, Neophytou and Pamboridis, which ended on Thursday afternoon.

Reports earlier on Thursday said Demetriou was ready to step aside on condition that Neophytou took part in the internal process rather than running independently.

One reported condition was that he commit to backing whoever Disy members choose, even if he lost.

Demetriou had told members of the party’s executive office that morning that she planned to meet everyone interested in the nomination.

The talks followed an appeal by Pamboridis for the three to meet and ease the dispute within the party. Party sources welcomed his initiative but doubted it would succeed, saying earlier attempts by senior figures to broker an understanding had failed.

Neophytou announced on September 27 that he would stand in the 2028 election, citing the deadlock in the Cyprus problem after high level contacts in New York. He said his campaign would focus on the country’s major problems, and, above all, reunification.

He has said repeatedly since then that “he will not be dragged behind anyone”.

His camp has been collecting the signatures needed to submit a candidacy within the party.

Sources at headquarters said he faced heavy pressure to stay inside the process and risked losing supporters who would not follow him outside it.

Party officials have insisted that the procedures in Disy’s constitution must be followed.

Candidacies must be submitted by October 26, and an extraordinary national electoral assembly is set for November 28.

The dispute has deep roots, for in 2023 Nikos Christodoulides, a former Disy member, ran as an independent against the party’s nominee, Neophytou.

Neophytou himself finished third, behind Christodoulides and Akel-backed Andreas Mavroyiannis.

It was the first time Disy missed the second round of a presidential election.

Neophytou led the party from 2013 to 2023, when Demetriou took over.

Pamboridis, a former health minister, said in July that he would seek the nomination.

Demetriou has ruled out supporting Christodoulides for a second term. “No, we have made that clear. We are in opposition,” she said in September.

The most recent political poll in September found 48 per cent of members backed Demetriou, 36 per cent Neophytou and 7 per cent Pamboridis.

Another 23 per cent said they would support a Disy figure who ran independently after losing the internal contest.