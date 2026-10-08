Disy leader Annita Demetriou has withdrawn from the contest for the party’s 2028 presidential nomination, according to reports from Pindarou on Thursday, leaving Averof Neophytou and George Pamborides to compete for it.

Demetriou announced her departure in a publically issued statement at Disy headquarters follow a meeting in Nicosia between Demetriou, Neophytou and Pamborides, “for the sake of party unity”.

Consultations had begun earlier in the day to seek a consensus on the candidate and keep the party united.

Demetriou had told members of the party’s executive office that morning that she planned to meet everyone interested in the nomination.

The talks followed an appeal by Pamborides for the three to meet and ease the dispute within the party.

Party sources welcomed his initiative but doubted it would succeed, saying earlier attempts by senior figures to broker an understanding had failed.

Neophytou has said repeatedly in recent days that “he will not be dragged behind anyone”.

His camp has been collecting the signatures needed to submit a candidacy within the party.

Sources at headquarters said he faced heavy pressure to stay inside the process and risked losing supporters who would not follow him outside it.

Candidacies must be submitted by October 26, and an extraordinary national electoral assembly is set for November 28.

More to follow…