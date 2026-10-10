Chelsea led a thrilling afternoon of Premier league action with a dominant 5-1 victory over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Veteran Jordan Henderson rolled back the years by scoring twice and providing an assist. Morgan Rogers and a João Pedro double completed the rout for the Blues, while Evanilson grabbed a consolation goal for the visitors.

At Villa Park, Aston Villa and Brentford fought out an entertaining 2-2 draw. The match came alive late on when John McGinn put Villa ahead via a deflected effort, only for Kristoffer Ajer to salvage a point for the Bees just moments later.

Elsewhere, Ipswich Town produced a stunning late turnaround at Portman Road to defeat Fulham 2-1. Fulham looked on course for victory, but Dango Ouattara equalised in the 88th minute before captain Dara O’Shea bundled home a dramatic 92nd-minute winner.

Finally, ten-man Brighton secured a hard-fought 2-0 win away at Sunderland.