Mohamed Belloumi scored a late equaliser as Hull City drew 2-2 with at the MKM Stadium on Sunday.

Hull, who have not lost at home this season, went ahead in the 48th minute.

Sorba Thomas intercepted a poor pass from Everton’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles and fed Joe Gelhardt, who slipped the ball past the onrushing Jordan Pickford.

Everton levelled in the 55th minute, with Maitland-Niles making amends with a cross to the back post, where Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall nodded in.

The visitors then took the lead in the 68th minute, as Thomas gave the ball away in turn, and Dewsbury-Hall played in Thierno Barry, who finished well.

Hull found a way back with 16 minutes left, as Elliot Stroud cut the ball back from the right and Belloumi fired it past Pickford for his equaliser.

Hull’s Tyler Dibling beat his man on the outside and sent in a cross that found nobody. There were five minutes of added time, and neither side could find a winner.

The result leaves both clubs with an unbeaten record in their recent matches and keeps up their good starts to the season.