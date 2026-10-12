A car caught fire while travelling along the Sotira to Ayia Napa road at 7.05am on Monday, with the driver escaping unharmed, police said.

The fire service said it responded with a fire engine and a rescue vehicle.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control and extinguished it by 7.25am.

An ambulance also attended the scene as a precaution, but the driver did not require hospital treatment after managing to get out of the vehicle in time.

The cause of the fire has not been specified.