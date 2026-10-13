Mikis Theodorakis had an “indestructible relationship with Cyprus”, Culture Deputy Minister Clea Hadjistefanou-Papaellina said on Tuesday at the presentation of a new biography.

Papaellina spoke at the launch of “The Global Mikis Theodorakis” by journalist Giorgos Logothetis, a close friend of the composer.

She described Cyprus and Crete, where Theodorakis is buried, “as sister islands”, and hoped the composer could be honoured with a concert “in a free and reunited country”.

She said Theodorakis described himself as a Greek, a Cretan and also a Cypriot.

He first visited the island in February 1964, soon after the Green Line was drawn in Nicosia, while working on “Axion Esti”, which CyBC made the first official radio broadcast of on May 24 that year.

His work for CyBC on the film “The Island of Aphrodite” led to the album “Golden Green Leaf”, also setting the National Guard anthem to music, with words by Andis Pernaris.

During the military junta in Greece from 1967 to 1974, CyBC broadcast his music daily despite censorship.

After the 1974 coup and Turkish invasion, he organised solidarity concerts around the world, helped refugees and joined peace marches and anti-occupation protests.

Cyprus honoured him with its Medal of Outstanding Contribution in 1999 and the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III in 2005.

Streets, schools, parks and squares across the government-controlled areas now carry his name.

Theodorakis died in Athens on 2 September 2021, aged 96. He was a composer and lyricist credited with more than 1,000 works, including the score for “Zorba the Greek” in 1964.