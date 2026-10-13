Lidl Cyprus and Junior Achievement Cyprus are joining forces once again, fostering environmental education and sustainable awareness among the new generation.

Lidl Cyprus announces the continuation of the mind REset educational environmental programme for the sixth consecutive year, in partnership with Junior Achievement Cyprus, reaffirming its steadfast commitment to environmental education, sustainability, and the empowerment of the younger generation.

Centered around knowledge, creativity, and active student participation, the mind REset programme continues to bring the school community closer to real-world environmental challenges. Focusing on food waste reduction, a theme adopted last year, the programme equips children with the tools to think responsibly, collaborate, and propose sustainable solutions for a better future.

Once again this year, the programme invites students from the 5th and 6th grades of primary school and the 1st and 2nd grades of lower secondary school (Gymnasium) to explore issues related to sustainable development and environmental responsibility, as well as develop ideas that combine knowledge, innovation, and social awareness.

To date, the programme’s track record demonstrates its significant potential. Over its five years of implementation, the mind REset programme has engaged nearly 16,500 students from across Cyprus with contemporary environmental challenges, and assists them in fostering skills such as critical thinking, collaboration, creativity, and sustainable entrepreneurship.

In the most recent programme alone, more than 60 student teams from 24 primary and secondary schools worked on the issue of food waste and developed proposals that showcased the power of youthful thinking, innovation, and collective action.

Through guided educational modules, students have the opportunity to gain a better understanding of today’s environmental challenges, bridge the gap between theory and practice, and develop solutions that contribute to a more responsible lifestyle.

The mind REset programme has established itself as a dynamic educational initiative that transforms knowledge into action, and encourages the younger generation to play an active role in shaping a more sustainable future. Through its long-standing support for the programme, Lidl Cyprus continues to invest in initiatives with a significant social and environmental impact, and contributes to the cultivation of environmental awareness and the empowerment of the active citizens of tomorrow.