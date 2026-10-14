A fire broke out in an apartment on the first floor of a two-storey complex in the Latsia district of Nicosia on Wednesday morning.

The fire started in a cooking utensil in the kitchen and spread to the equipment, countertops, and wooden kitchen lining. Smoke also affected the masonry throughout the rest of the apartment.

At the time of the fire, two of the tenants were inside the apartment. One of them was assisted by members of the fire service to safely exit the building.

The fire service responded to the incident with two fire trucks, bringing the fire under control by 7.30am.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.