To see who liked an Instagram post, open the post and tap its like count or the “Liked by … and others” text, when available. This opens the available liker list. For a browser-based alternative, DolphinRadar says its Instagram Likes Viewer lets you enter a public username, choose a recent post and review available liker data without an Instagram login.

For a creator, blogger or independent business, the useful question often comes next: which accounts keep returning? A café in Nicosia might want to compare responses to its food photographs and short videos. A travel blogger might be interested in readers who regularly engage with destination guides. Reviewing individual likes and repeated engagement can help frame those questions, provided the results are read within their limits.

What an Instagram liker list tells you

A liker list shows the available accounts recorded as having liked a particular post. The like count is the total displayed for that post; it is not the list of identities, and it may differ from the number of records a viewer loads.

Repeat likers are accounts appearing across more than one post’s available liker data. DolphinRadar’s Top Likers feature ranks repeated likes across the recent posts covered by its tool. It is not an all-time ranking, and liking a post does not establish that an account follows the profile.

This distinction also keeps the task clear. Checking who liked a post is different from retrieving everything a particular person has liked across Instagram. The workflow here addresses the first question.

Start with the Instagram app

Open the relevant profile, select the post and look below it for the like count or “Liked by” text. Tap the available entry to review the accounts Instagram shows. For video content, the route can differ depending on the format and current interface; a Reel may not present the same controls as a photograph.

For a quick check of one post, this may be all you need. If the list is unavailable or incomplete, the visible count alone cannot identify the missing accounts. Hidden counts, visibility settings and access restrictions are different issues, so avoid assuming that one explanation applies to every post.

How to review public post likes with DolphinRadar

According to DolphinRadar, DolphinRadar’s Instagram Likes Viewer lets users browse a public profile’s recent posts and view available post likers. Paid features include searching within loaded liker lists, identifying Top Likers across recent posts and exporting liker data. It is a practical option for readers who want to move from checking a single public post to reviewing repeat engagement in a browser.

1. Enter the public Instagram username

Enter the username of the public profile you want to review. Confirm that the returned profile is the intended one, then browse its recent posts. Check the username and profile details carefully where accounts have similar names.

The documented workflow starts with a username. Private target profiles are not supported. DolphinRadar says no Instagram login or app download is required, although paid features involve a separate DolphinRadar subscription.

2. Choose a post and review the available likers

Select the relevant photograph, Reel or carousel. Confirm the content matches your intended post before reading its liker data.

DolphinRadar advertises a free preview of up to 20 likers per post, with no account required for basic access. Treat that as a limited preview. It does not establish the exact time each like happened, prove chronological ordering or provide a representative sample of the audience.

Keep the displayed like total separate from the number of liker records loaded. If a post shows hundreds of likes but your preview contains 20 accounts, conclusions based on those 20 should describe only the available results.

3. Use search, Top Likers or export when needed

Paid access advertises 1,000-plus likers per post, alongside search, Top Likers and downloadable data. That advertised access level is not a guarantee that every liker will be available for every post.

Search checks a username against the loaded results. If it returns no match, the account was not found in that data; this does not prove it never liked the post.

Top Likers helps review accounts appearing repeatedly across the covered recent posts. Check the coverage shown before interpreting the ranking. The company also describes cards with engagement streaks, related posts and a Posts or Reels content mix. These indicators describe recorded activity within the available data.

helps review accounts appearing repeatedly across the covered recent posts. Check the coverage shown before interpreting the ranking. The company also describes cards with engagement streaks, related posts and a Posts or Reels content mix. These indicators describe recorded activity within the available data. If you need to export Instagram post likers, check the subscription gate, available fields, file format and download limits in the interface. DolphinRadar advertises post-liker and Top Likers exports, but a downloadable file should not be assumed to contain every account or a particular spreadsheet format.

A café example of repeat engagement

Consider a hypothetical Nicosia café reviewing five recent posts covered by the tool: two food photographs, two Reels and a carousel about a weekend event. This is an illustrative example, not a product test or customer result.

Suppose one account appears in the available liker records for four of those posts, while another appears once. The first shows more repeated engagement within that five-post set. It does not follow that the person is a customer, lives nearby or intends to visit.

The café could use this observation to form a content question: do returning accounts engage across several formats, or mainly with food photographs? It could then compare future content using its own performance records. Like data can suggest something worth investigating; it cannot establish sales, audience demographics or the reason someone pressed the like button.

Choose the level of detail you need

For one public post, begin with Instagram’s available liker list. For browser access and repeat-engagement analysis, DolphinRadar offers a focused next step: try the limited preview, then consider paid search, Top Likers or export if they serve a specific task.

Before subscribing, check the current access and billing terms on DolphinRadar’s official website. Keep the account, posts covered and loaded-result limits alongside any findings so the information remains useful when you revisit it.

Frequently asked questions

1. How can I see who liked someone’s Instagram post?

Open the post and tap its available like count or “Liked by” text. Alternatively, DolphinRadar says you can enter a public username, select a recent post and review the available likers through its browser tool.

2. Can I view post likes without logging into Instagram?

DolphinRadar says its Likes Viewer works without an Instagram login for supported public profiles. Basic access is limited; paid search, Top Likers and exports require separate service access.

3. Why can’t I see everyone who liked a post?

Visibility restrictions and limits on loaded results can affect the list. DolphinRadar’s free preview covers up to 20 likers, while paid access advertises more.

4. How do I find who likes a profile’s posts most often?

DolphinRadar’s paid Top Likers feature ranks repeated likes across the recent posts covered by the tool. Read the ranking within that coverage, rather than as a measure of all historical engagement.

5. Can I export the liker list?

DolphinRadar advertises paid exports for individual post likers and Top Likers. Check the available data, file format and limits before relying on a download for analysis.

6. Does the viewer work on private profiles?

No. Private target profiles are not supported. A private-status badge beside a liker identifies that account’s status; it does not give access to the liker’s private posts.

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer – The information provided in this content is intended for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, legal, tax, or health advice, nor relied upon as a substitute for professional guidance tailored to your personal circumstances. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of any other individual, organization, agency, employer, or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED (operating under the name Cyprus-Mail).