President Nikos Christodoulides on Monday warned that the rapid development of artificial intelligence, the spread of disinformation and the growing influence of social media were posing serious challenges to journalism and democracy, as he stressed the importance of protecting an independent press.

Speaking at an event marking the 150th anniversary of Greek newspaper Estia at the University of Cyprus, Christodoulides said the traditional press was facing an existential crisis, while technological developments were transforming the way information is produced and consumed.

“Electronic technology, the digital revolution and, of course, uncontrolled artificial intelligence without any governance framework are creating new conditions in the information sector, posing many challenges for society itself and for states,” he said.

While acknowledging that social media platforms promote pluralism and the free exchange of ideas, he warned that they could also contribute to violations of fundamental human rights.

“In today’s era of fake news, clickbait and many other phenomena which, in my personal view, do anything but strengthen our democracy, the role of the press becomes even more crucial and essential,” he said.

“Disinformation, false and inaccurate news, the misleading use of artificial intelligence, financial and other dependencies are issues that concern us all and require immediate attention.”

Speaking to reporters before the event, Christodoulides said the issue was also causing growing concern across Europe and had recently been discussed at the European Council.

Against this backdrop, he described the anniversary celebration as an important occasion for Cyprus and Hellenism, particularly given the challenges facing established media organisations.

During his address, the president said the printed press had undergone profound changes over the past 150 years, particularly following the rapid expansion of digital technology.

Christodoulides said the government recognised the importance of print journalism and continued to provide financial support for the publication and distribution of daily and weekly newspapers and magazines.

The president also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the right of journalists to scrutinise and criticise those in power.

Turning to the anniversary itself, Christodoulides praised Estia, which first appeared as a magazine in 1876 and is now Greece’s oldest newspaper, for maintaining its editorial, linguistic and aesthetic traditions throughout its history.