Cyprus and Qatar agreed on Monday to strengthen cooperation in security and justice, including tackling organised crime, police training, maritime security and the exchange of expertise.

Justice Minister Costas Fitiris met separately with Qatar’s Interior Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and Justice Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali Al-Mohannadi during his official visit to Doha.

The ministry said the meetings reaffirmed the two countries’ commitment to closer cooperation, with an emphasis on practical measures and the exchange of expertise.

During the meeting with Qatar’s justice minister, the two sides agreed to establish a joint Cyprus-Qatar interministerial committee to coordinate and advance cooperation. A similar mechanism was discussed with the interior minister on matters falling within his responsibilities.

Arrangements will also be made for both Qatari ministers to visit Cyprus, with the aim of strengthening bilateral relations.

In his meeting with Sheikh Khalifa, the two sides discussed Qatar’s National Command Centre (NCC), which is of particular interest to Cyprus as the Cyprus police are planning a new Command, Control and Communications Centre (C3).

During his meeting with Al-Mohannadi, discussions focused on strengthening judicial cooperation, mediation programmes, tackling financial crime and facilitating exchanges of expertise and visits between the relevant authorities.

The ministers also examined how to make better use of the existing bilateral legal cooperation agreement signed in 2014.

Fitiris also participated in the Global Security Forum 2026, taking place in Doha from October 19 to 21 under the theme The Future of Alliances.

The forum brings together government officials and security experts to discuss contemporary geopolitical developments, security challenges and international cooperation.