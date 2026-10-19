The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) has announced the death of its deputy general manager Nikos Trypatsas, following a long battle with cancer, with the exchange declaring three days of mourning in his memory.

Trypatsas passed away on Monday, according to a statement issued by the exchange’s council and staff, who paid tribute to a colleague who had served the organisation for 32 years.

“With deep sadness, the council and staff of the Cyprus Stock Exchange bid farewell to the organisation’s deputy general manager, Nikos Trypatsas, who passed away today after a courageous and prolonged battle with cancer,” the exchange said.

Trypatsas joined the CSE in 1994 and spent more than three decades serving the organisation.

“His loss leaves an irreplaceable void in our organisation and among all those who had the honour of working with him,” the statement said.

The exchange highlighted his professional career, dedication to his duties and contribution to its work and mission, describing these as a legacy that would be preserved with appreciation and respect.

“Beyond his professional role, we are bidding farewell to an outstanding person who served the CSE with consistency, dedication and responsibility, leaving his own indelible mark on the course of our organisation,” it said.

The exchange also paid tribute to his personal qualities and relationships with colleagues, describing him as an exceptional co-worker and a valued friend.

“The CSE family is saying goodbye to an exceptional colleague, but above all, a precious friend,” the statement said.

On behalf of the council and the wider exchange community, the CSE expressed its sincere condolences to Trypatsas’ family and loved ones.

“The memory of Nikos Trypatsas and his contribution will remain alive in the hearts of all those who knew him and worked with him,” the exchange said.

The CSE announced that it would observe three days of mourning, with flags flown at half-mast in his memory.