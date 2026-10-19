Women in Cyprus will be able to attend free financial empowerment workshops in Nicosia on November 10-11, organised by the Cyprus Committee for Financial Literacy and Education (CyFLEC) with the support of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

“CySEC encourages women to take advantage of this opportunity to participate in workshops that can make a meaningful contribution to strengthening their financial knowledge and independence,” the commission said in a statement on Monday.

The workshops, entitled “Your Money. Your Power.”, will take place at The Landmark Nicosia, Autograph Collection, from 3pm to 7.30pm on both days.

CySEC, which is a member of CyFLEC’s board of directors, announced the initiative on Monday, describing it as part of wider efforts to promote financial literacy and help women develop the knowledge, skills and confidence needed to manage their personal finances.

The programme is open to women of all ages and occupations, regardless of their existing level of financial knowledge, and no previous experience is required.

Through four interactive thematic sessions, participants will receive practical guidance on preparing and managing a household budget, saving and investing, responsible borrowing and debt management, and early financial planning for retirement.

The workshops will use real-life examples and everyday scenarios, allowing participants to apply the knowledge gained to their own financial circumstances.

The initiative also aims to strengthen women’s financial resilience and help narrow the gender gap in financial literacy.

CyFLEC said the workshops were intended to equip women with practical knowledge and useful tools to make better-informed financial decisions, plan for the future with greater confidence and improve their financial independence.

CySEC said that it supports initiatives that promote financial awareness and encourage sound, informed financial decision-making, highlighting the importance of financial education in protecting and empowering citizens.

Participation is free of charge, with interested women able to select the thematic sessions they wish to attend.

Places are limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, while the registration deadline is October 27, 2026.

Registration and further information are available through CyFLEC’s Moneypedia website.