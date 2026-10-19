Demetra Holdings Plc repurchased 1,426 of its own shares at €1.36 per share on October 16, 2026, as part of its ongoing share buyback programme, the company announced on Monday.

The transaction was executed on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) through the Cyprus Investment & Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO).

The share buyback was carried out under the authorisation granted by shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting on June 30, 2026.

During the trading session on October 16, 2026, Demetra Holdings purchased the total batch of 1,426 shares at a uniform price of €1.36 per share, bringing the total consideration for the transaction to €1,939.36.