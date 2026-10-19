Eleven people were arrested during overnight police operations across Cyprus targeting criminal activity, traffic offences and public order violations, police said on Monday.

The arrests were made in connection with various offences, including illegal residence, possession of duty-free tobacco, possession of suspected stolen property, theft, drug possession and drink driving.

During the operations, officers stopped and checked 533 drivers and 134 passengers, while inspections of 41 premises resulted in five complaints.

Traffic checks led to 350 complaints for various offences, including 216 for speeding, while seven additional traffic violations were investigated.

Police also impounded six vehicles as part of their investigations.

A total of 281 alcohol tests were carried out, resulting in seven complaints, while one preliminary drug test returned a positive result.

Police said preventive operations would continue on a daily basis.