Cyprus recorded an estimated €4.03 million in fishery product landings in 2025, according to figures published by Eurostat on Monday.

The figure came as the total value of fishery products landed across the European Union reached €5.5 billion, remaining at a similar level to the previous year.

The EU fishing fleet’s total catch was estimated at 3.3m tonnes in 2025 across the seven marine regions covered by European statistics.

Spain recorded the highest value of landings, accounting for 31 per cent of the EU total, followed by France with 18 per cent and Italy with 12 per cent.

In terms of landed weight, Spain accounted for 21 per cent of the EU catch, followed by Denmark with 16 per cent and France with 14 per cent.

Across the bloc, the Northeast Atlantic accounted for 72 per cent of all fishery products landed in 2025.

The main species caught in the region were herring at 18 per cent of the total, blue whiting at 17 per cent, sprat at 15 per cent and mackerel at 9 per cent.

The Mediterranean and Black Sea ranked second, accounting for 8 per cent of the EU’s total catch.

Sardines represented 19 per cent of the catch in this region, while anchovies accounted for 16 per cent.

The Western Indian Ocean contributed a further 7 per cent of the EU total, with skipjack tuna accounting for 58 per cent of the regional catch, yellowfin tuna for 29 per cent and bigeye tuna for 7 per cent.

The Eastern Central Atlantic and Southwest Atlantic each accounted for 5 per cent of the overall EU catch.

In the Eastern Central Atlantic, horse mackerel represented 38 per cent of the catch, followed by skipjack tuna at 13 per cent, yellowfin tuna at 12 per cent and mackerel at 9 per cent.

The Southwest Atlantic catch consisted mainly of hake, which accounted for 79 per cent, while squid represented 13 per cent.

The remaining 2 per cent of the EU’s total catch came from the Northwest and Southeast Atlantic regions.