Eurobank S.A. repurchased 1.95 million of its own shares for €8.65 million over five trading days between October 12 and October 16, the lender announced on Monday.

The purchases were made under the bank’s share buyback programme, approved by shareholders at the annual general meeting on April 28 and subsequently authorised by the board on April 29.

Eurobank bought 1,953,171 shares on Euronext Athens at an average price of €4.4304 per share, for a total cost of €8,653,393.38.

The transactions were carried out through Eurobank Equities Single Member Investment Firm.

The largest purchase took place on October 15, when the bank bought 638,490 shares for approximately €2.81m, at an average price of €4.4042 per share.

On October 16, Eurobank repurchased a further 590,000 shares for approximately €2.62m, at an average price of €4.4475.

The bank also bought 488,347 shares on October 12 for approximately €2.16m, 64,249 shares on October 13 for €287,401 and 172,085 shares on October 14 for approximately €770,000.

Across the five trading sessions, the highest price paid for an individual share was €4.5010 on October 14, while the lowest was €4.3310 on October 15.

Following the latest transactions, Eurobank holds 33,609,346 of its own shares, the announcement said.