For yet another year, Eurobank has supported the ALPHAMEGA Run As One 2026 road race as a Major Sponsor, demonstrating in practice its commitment to promoting health, wellbeing and social contribution.

The event took place on October 18, 2026, bringing together thousands of participants of all ages who joined forces for a common cause: to support children and promote healthy habits from an early age.

The Eurobank team, comprising more than 50 staff members, took part in the 5km Corporate Run, sending a message of cooperation, volunteering and active participation in the community. At the same time, the Bank had the honour of presenting awards to the winners of the 5km Individual Run category.

Run As One, which celebrated its 11th anniversary this year, featured a 21km half-marathon, a 10km individual race, a 5km Individual and Corporate Run, as well as a 1km Run for Children and Families, reaffirming its status as one of the country’s most important sporting and social events.

The event comes under ALPHAMEGA supermarkets’ Children, Nutrition and Health CSR programme, which promotes a balanced diet and physical activity by offering children aged 9–12 free, personalised nutritional guidance from members of the Cyprus Association of Dietitians and Nutritionists. All proceeds from the event will go towards supporting the programme.

Eurobank’s support for Run As One forms part of its Corporate Social Responsibility strategy and reflects its long-standing commitment to investing in initiatives with a meaningful social impact. Through undertakings that promote health, wellbeing and social cohesion, the Bank actively contributes to creating a better and more sustainable future for generations to come.