Every child’s dreams deserve support. That is why Bank of Cyprus and Joey, the first digital banking experience for children and teenagers in Cyprus, are standing alongside the next generation and supporting Cyprus’s delegation at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2026.

This year, 13-year-old Harry Georgiou will represent Cyprus with his song “Who I Can Be”, conveying a message of self-confidence, belief, perseverance in pursuing one’s dreams and freedom of expression.

Harry studies at Platinum Performing Arts, a performing arts school in London. Despite his young age, he has already appeared in major West End productions, including the musicals Les Misérables and Elf The Musical. He recently also received an award for Best Vocal Performance at a young artists’ competition in the United Kingdom.

This year’s Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2026 will take place in Malta on October 24, 2026.

Supporting Cyprus’s delegation forms part of Bank of Cyprus’s long-standing commitment to investing in the next generation by encouraging children to develop their skills, nurture their creativity and pursue their dreams with confidence.

How to vote

The public can support Harry Georgiou by voting online through the competition’s official platform at jesc.tv. Cyprus’s entry appears as number 2 and, unlike the adult Eurovision Song Contest, Cypriot voters can also vote for their own country.

Find out more about Joey here.