Cyprus’ Junior Eurovision contestant Harry Georgiou has completed his first technical rehearsal in Malta, delivering three performances of his song WHO I CAN BE ahead of the 2026 competition, representatives said on Monday.

The first rehearsal took place on Sunday, giving Harry his first opportunity to experience the stage and work with the production team.

Although some initial nerves were expected, the young singer quickly settled in, supported by a welcome team focused on helping the contestants enjoy the experience.

The Cyprus delegation has kept details of the stage presentation under wraps.

The first photographs offer only a glimpse of the planned appearance, with further surprises still to be revealed.

The staging combines lightning, graphics and a carefully designed visual setting to complement the song’s message and Harry’s performance.

Harry during a technical rehearsal in Malta

The first rehearsal allowed the team to assess the overall effect and identify any adjustments needed before the live show.

Harry is scheduled to return to the stage on Tuesday, for Cyprus’ second technical rehearsal, when more details of the performance are expected to emerge.

Updates and first images are available through RIK’s website, rik.cy. Junior Eurovision will be held in Malta on Saturday, October 24.