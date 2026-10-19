Construction material prices in Cyprus increased for another month in September, with electrical fixtures, plastics and aluminium products recording some of the largest annual rises, according to figures released on Monday by the statistical service (Cystat).

The price index of construction materials reached 123.41 units, with 2021 serving as the base year set at 100. This represented a 0.26 per cent monthly increase and a 3.74 per cent rise compared with September 2025.

The annual increase was higher than August’s 3.39 per cent, while the monthly rise also strengthened from 0.07 per cent in the previous month.

Across the first nine months of 2026, construction material prices were 2.24 per cent higher than during the corresponding period of 2025.

Metallic products recorded the largest annual increase among the five main categories, rising by 5.28 per cent, followed by products covering wood, insulation materials, chemicals and plastics, which increased by 5.06 per cent.

The metallic products index stood at 111.72 units, rising by 0.11 per cent from August. Prices were also 2.83 per cent higher during the January-to-September period compared with a year earlier.

Products made from aluminium and other metals reached 124.03 units. Although prices declined by 0.18 per cent during September, they were still 5.68 per cent higher year on year and 4.75 per cent higher during the first nine months.

Iron and steel products, meanwhile, increased by 0.26 per cent from August to 106.29 units. Prices were 5.07 per cent higher annually and 1.87 per cent above their average level during the January-to-September period of 2025.

Prices for wood products, insulation materials, chemicals and plastics reached 126.48 units, increasing by 0.54 per cent from August, 5.06 per cent year on year and 3.10 per cent during the first nine months.

Within that group, plastic products recorded the strongest annual increase, climbing by 6.43 per cent to 132.48 units. Prices were unchanged from August, while their increase during the January-to-September period reached 5.29 per cent.

Wood products stood at 128.41 units, rising by 0.48 per cent from August. They were also 5.49 per cent more expensive than in September 2025 and 3.17 per cent higher during the first nine months.

Insulation materials recorded a monthly increase of 1.73 per cent, reaching 120.73 units. Prices were 2.90 per cent higher annually and 1.46 per cent above their average level during the corresponding nine-month period of 2025.

Chemical product prices increased by 0.34 per cent during September to 116.64 units. They were also 3.37 per cent higher year on year and 2.05 per cent higher across the January-to-September period.

Electromechanical products rose by 4.08 per cent year on year, with their index reaching 120.05 units. Prices increased by 0.63 per cent from August and by 2.94 per cent during the first nine months.

Electrical fixtures recorded the steepest annual rise among all the listed subcategories, reaching 143.59 units after increasing by 1.18 per cent monthly, 8.38 per cent annually and 5.94 per cent during the January-to-September period.

In contrast, heating and cooling equipment remained unchanged from August at 94.08 units. Prices were 1.70 per cent lower than in September 2025 and 1.24 per cent below their average level during the first nine months.

Other electromechanical products increased by 0.40 per cent during September to 120.19 units. They were 3.41 per cent more expensive annually and 2.58 per cent higher during the January-to-September period.

Meanwhile, the minerals category reached 139.52 units, up 0.32 per cent from August, 2.81 per cent year on year and 2.14 per cent during the first nine months.

Cement prices climbed to 144.87 units, the highest index level among the listed subcategories, after increasing by 0.39 per cent monthly, 4.77 per cent annually and 2.42 per cent during the January-to-September period.

Mineral aggregate prices were unchanged from August at 138.78 units, although they increased by 0.67 per cent annually and 2.36 per cent during the first nine months.

Stone prices also increased during September, rising by 0.50 per cent to 132.55 units. They were 1.80 per cent higher year on year and 1.52 per cent above their average level during the corresponding nine-month period of 2025.

The smallest annual increase among the main categories was recorded in mineral products. Their index stood at 127.94 units, unchanged from August, although prices were 1.35 per cent higher year on year and 0.61 per cent higher during the first nine months.

Cement products stood at 128.44 units, recording a marginal monthly decline of 0.01 per cent. However, prices were 1.62 per cent higher annually and 1.07 per cent higher during the January-to-September period.

Ceramics, meanwhile, increased by 0.03 per cent from August to 126.23 units. Prices were 0.42 per cent higher than in September 2025, although their average during the first nine months was 0.95 per cent lower than a year earlier.