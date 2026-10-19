More than 120 sailors from 13 countries took part in the ‘Regatta for Peace’, the largest amateur sailing event held in Cyprus to date, with 24 boats competing along a route from Larnaca marina to Ayia Napa marina.

The event took place on Saturday, at the initiative of the Italian embassy in Nicosia, in cooperation with the Cyprus Sailing Federation and the marinas of Larnaca and Ayia Napa.

According to a statement issued by the Italian embassy, the race began late in the morning from Larnaca marina, in the presence of Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras and Deputy Tourism Minister Costas Koumis.

The crews, almost all of mixed nationalities and including many Italians, sailed approximately 16 nautical miles along the island’s southeastern coast, arriving at Ayia Napa marina in the early afternoon.

The boats competed in two categories, Classes A and B, under a handicap system allowing vessels of different designs to compete on equal terms.

The Italian embassy said the Regatta for Peace marked the first European stop of the international roadshow ahead of the America’s Cup, which will be held in Italy for the first time in July 2027.

“We dedicated this regatta to peace, the most desired gift on earth,” Italian ambassador to Cyprus Antonella Cavallari said.

“Peace is the fundamental value of diplomacy, the very reason for diplomacy’s existence. And sports diplomacy is one of its most important tools: sport conveys a powerful message through its values – fair play, respect for rules, mutual respect, cooperation and friendship,” she added.

“Today, more than ever, these are the values that must guide relations between nations and their peoples.”

According to the embassy, Koumis expressed particular appreciation for the event and voiced hope that the regatta would become an annual fixture, given its positive impact and contribution to diversifying Cyprus’ tourism product.

Education ministry director-general Marios Panayides, speaking on behalf of the minister, also highlighted the value of such initiatives.