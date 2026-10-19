Firefighters rescued a person trapped in a ravine near the village of Politiko in the Nicosia district on Sunday afternoon.

The fire department received a call at 4.15pm and dispatched a vehicle and rescue team from Lakatamia fire station.

Firefighters used specialist rescue equipment to retrieve the person from the ravine, which had a sloping depth of approximately 40 metres.

The person was brought to safety and handed over to ambulance personnel for a precautionary medical examination and first aid.

Meanwhile, the fire service said it responded to 111 calls for assistance between 6am on Friday and 6am on Monday.

These included 55 fires, 45 special assistance incidents and 11 false alarms.

Of the total, 40 calls were recorded during the final 24 hours, including 20 fires, 16 special assistance incidents and four false alarms.