Police on Monday cautioned about increasingly sophisticated online scams where criminals use artificial intelligence to mimic the faces and voices of loved ones and colleagues.

The warning is part of an Interpol campaign aimed at raising awareness of how deepfake technology can trick victims into transferring money or disclosing sensitive information.

Deepfakes are artificially generated or altered images, videos and audio recordings that can make it appear as though a real person is speaking or acting.

Scammers can create convincing imitations using even small amounts of material available online.

Fraudulent requests can manifest as video calls from impostors posing as colleagues seeking urgent bank transfers, phone calls from relatives in distress, or online acquaintances requesting financial help.

Police warn that these scams can be hard to spot, as the images and voices may seem authentic.

People are advised not to trust appearances, even if the caller appears familiar.

Police have urged the public to exercise caution when receiving unexpected calls, video calls, or messages soliciting money, passwords or personal information.

Warning signs to watch out for

Warning signs include pressure to act quickly, claims of emergencies, attempts to instil fear and requests for secrecy.

Suspicion should arise if unusual payment methods are insisted upon or if the sender discourages contact with others for verification.

The police recommend verifying the identity of anyone making a suspicious request before acting.

End the call and reach out to the supposed sender through a trusted number rather than using provided contact details.

Avoid sharing sensitive information and never transfer money without independent confirmation.

Businesses are encouraged to implement clear verification procedures for financial transactions, even when requests appear to come from trusted sources.

This initiative is part of a broader international campaign against cybercrime linked to artificial intelligence.

Under the slogan Wait. Validate. Don’t take the bait, Interpol urges people to pause and verify suspicious communications.

Anyone who suspects they have been targeted by a scam should contact authorities immediately and inform their bank if a payment has been made, to limit potential losses.

The key message is clear: a familiar face or voice is not proof of identity.