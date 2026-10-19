With the Power of Love, Radiomarathon 2026 is evolving, giving contemporary relevance to timeless values: collective participation, social solidarity and respect. Guided by the principles of inclusion and equal participation, Radiomarathon brings together members of the public, businesses, organisations and institutions to build a society in which every child has equal rights, a voice and a place.

This year’s activities were presented at a press conference held on October 15, 2026 at the auditorium of ERB Cyprus Insurance Holdings’ head office in Nicosia. ERB Cyprus and its subsidiaries, ERB Cyprialife and ERB Asfalistiki, members of the Eurobank Group, support initiatives that contribute to a sustainable society that creates space and opportunities for everyone. In this context, they are organising Radiomarathon 2026 in collaboration with the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation (CyBC).

The press conference featured addresses by Takis Phidias, CEO of ERB Cyprus Insurance Holdings; Dr Antigoni Lanitis, Chair of the Management Committee of the Radiomarathon Foundation; Thanasis Tsokos, Director General of CyBC; and Andreani Kallimachou, Chair of the Radiomarathon Coordinating Committee.

In his speech, CEO Phidias stressed that: “Radiomarathon succeeds in transforming individual concern into collective action. When we all take part, the Power of Love becomes a force for change. It creates space for every child. A voice for every child. A future for every child.”

Dr Lanitis noted: “Through the Foundation’s work, we provide practical support to children in ways that respond to the needs of each child and their family.”

CyBC Director General Tsokos stated: “As a public broadcaster, CyBC supports Radiomarathon and helps promote the message of inclusion and equal participation for every child.”

Chair Kallimachou noted: “This year’s Radiomarathon activities bring us all together around what truly matters: the equal treatment of children. We invite everyone to take part and join forces to build a society that has a place for every child.”

Expanding participation by the business community and civil society is an important part of this major collective effort. The organisers extend their warm thanks to sponsors Allwyn, EKO, Eurobank Limited, the Evagoras and Kathleen Lanitis Foundation and XM for their practical and meaningful support.

This year’s Radiomarathon programme includes a series of activities, with the main fundraising campaign taking place over November 2-3, 2026. Those wishing to participate can do so in the following ways:

By purchasing raffle tickets

By sending an SMS to 7060 with RM, followed by a space and a donation amount of €1, €3 or €5

By credit card through JCC

By bank deposit or transfer

By scanning QR codes at Eurobank branches

Through Contact Pay via the Eurobank mobile application

At EAC Customer Service Centres

At the offices of ERB Cyprus and its subsidiaries, ERB Cyprialife and ERB Asfalistiki

Further information on online donations and the full programme of activities is available on the Radiomarathon website: www.radiomarathonios.org