Stylianos Constantinou’s second and third grade primary school teacher said on Monday that the boy – who took his own life when he was 14 – saved his school food to share with his siblings, never spoke ill of anyone and resembled “a saintly recluse”.

The prosecution witness told the Nicosia district court that Stylianos faced learning challenges and that the school made efforts to support him.

He also described the concerns that had been voiced regarding the boy’s living conditions.

Stylianos went to school without having done his homework, his clothes, face and fingernails were dirty, his hair was uncombed, he often wore shoes that were too big for him and he emitted an unpleasant odour, which discouraged his classmates from sitting next to him, the teacher said.

“When I passed from the children’s desks to correct work and reached Stylianos’ desk, I used to take a deep breath, correct the work and move on before inhaling again,” he said, adding that some days were worse than others.

Stylianos’ escort used to help him wash his hands and face at school, brush his teeth and comb his hair. Everyone tried to help him socialise. At first Stylianos used to sit alone during breaks, but gradually started to participate in games, although he remained “very reserved”, the teacher added.

Referring to the boy’s diet, the teacher said “we identified early on that his breakfast was deficient.”

Stylianos used to take a slice of cheese of a few olives to school. The teacher and escort made sure he received food or bought him something from the school canteen.

However, Stylianos often saved this food to share with his siblings.

“Whenever I brought him some cake my wife had baked, the next day he would bring wild asparagus to school for me to take home,” the teacher said.

Stylianos’ mother would cite financial difficulties and complained that the father did not buy food or clothes for the family. The teacher said the whole community helped and that he himself had on a few occasions given clothes, while his family bought dehydrated milk for the family.

The teacher added that Stylianos had significant learning difficulties and was thus given different homework.

Made to help on farm

Questioned by the prosecution, the teacher said Stylianos mentioned he had to help out at the farm after school. He also suspected the mother did the boy’s homework for him, which led the teacher to advise against Stylianos going to the farm.

Towards the end of school days, Stylianos would become agitated and would be the last to leave after the bell rang.

In October 2011, Stylianos tore his homework, overturned chairs and desks, and caused damage to the writing boards.

“He ruined the classroom. He was completely out of control,” the teacher said.

When his mother hugged him, Stylianos hit her. According to the teacher, the mother told him not to do what his father did, which led him to the conclusion that the child had been witnessing domestic violence.

As time went by, Stylianos began to trust his teacher and his escort, the witness said.

“If I had known how things would end – and this is something I regret – I would have kept a diary. I would have something to write everyday […] I didn’t keep a diary. This is one of my mistakes and I admit it,” the teacher said.

He also recalled a time when Stylianos complained of back pain to his escort and they found he was bruised. The social services were notified and visited the school a fortnight later when the bruises had faded, the teacher said.

Statement given to police

In May 2013, the mother told the school that the father had beaten Stylianos, who later gave a recorded statement to the police.

Meanwhile, in February 2013, the school was told that Stylianos would no longer be given an escort. The officer said she would not send an escort to brush his hair and wash his face and, despite efforts to persuade her to change her mind, the escort was removed.

Replying to questions, the teacher said Stylianos did not speak positively about his parents, but then again he did not complain about them.

“Imagine a saintly ascetic who eats sparingly, who is hungry but does not eat, saving his food to share with his siblings, who never speaks ill of anyone,” the teacher said.

The trial into possible family or state service negligence that led to the boy’s suicide will continue on Tuesday with the cross examination of the witness.