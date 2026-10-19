McDonald’s™ Cyprus continues to demonstrate its commitment to sport by renewing its sponsorship of the Radisson Hotels Larnaca Marathon. Through the 1km McDonald’s™ Kids Race, the company is once again offering children the chance to get into the spirit of the race and learn first-hand to compete in the true spirit of sport.

As a proud and long-standing sponsor of this major event, McDonald’s™ Cyprus ensures young runners can take part in the 1km race free of charge, whilst also receiving their own sports kit (a commemorative T-shirt and a medal), so they can experience the excitement of the event to the full.

“The 1km McDonald’s™ Kids Race may cover a short distance, but its value is immense, as it introduces children to the world of sport, builds their character through friendly competition and brings our community closer together,” said Katerina Andreou, Head of CSR at McDonald’s™ Cyprus, urging parents and guardians to ensure their children’s participation in good time.

The initiative is fully in line with McDonald’s™ commitment to supporting the local community through initiatives that combine sustainable development with sport and fun. Incorporating running into children’s lives promotes health and strengthens social bonds from an early age.

The history of McDonald’s™ Cyprus in Larnaca began in June 1997 with its first restaurant in Finikoudes. Having won the trust of the Cypriot public, it now operates 23 restaurants across Cyprus, whilst consistently focusing its efforts on Corporate Social Responsibility programmes that support sport and the younger generation.

Radisson Hotels Larnaca Marathon

This year’s race programme on November 15, 2026 kicks off with the challenging main route of the Marathon (42.195 km), the Half Marathon (21.095 km) and the 10km Race. Next up are the 5km Individual Race and the 5km Corporate Race, whilst this great celebration of sport is brought to a perfect close with the McDonald’s™ Kids Race (1 km) for the event’s youngest participants.

For further information and to register, please visit the official website: https://larnakamarathon.com/