Five years after its Cyprus debut, Quatuor Diotima returns to Nicosia on the occasion of its 30th anniversary. One of France’s most renowned string quartets, and one of the most sought-after chamber ensembles on the international stage today, heads to the capital city for a concert at The Shoe Factory.

On Friday, October 30, the quartet performs in Cyprus presenting an intense, searching and deeply expressive programme. Across the European chamber music scene, Diotima has captured a distinctive place, boasting a repertoire that ranges from the great masterpieces of the 19th century to the some of the most important music being written today.

Having performed at esteemed venues such as Wigmore Hall, Pierre Boulez Saal, Elbphilharmonie Hamburg, and Philharmonie de Paris and received critical distinctions, its musicians arrive in Cyprus. Yun-Peng Zhao and Léo Marillier on violin, Franck Chevalier on viola and Alexis Descharmes on cello have prepared a rich programme for October 30.

Masterpieces by Beethoven and Brahms will be paired with Georges Aperghis’ strikingly original String Quartet No.2, which was commissioned by Radio France and given its world premiere by Diotima at the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées a few months ago.

Quaturo Diotima

French string quartet performs live. October 30. The Shoe Factory, Nicosia. Tel: 22-663871. www.pharosartsfoundation.org, www.soldoutticketbox.com