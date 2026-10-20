President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman agreed to meet again next week following what the United Nations described as a constructive meeting on Tuesday in the UN Protected Area in Nicosia.

According to the UN, the two leaders continued discussions on confidence-building measures, methodology and the substance of the Cyprus problem.

They welcomed the upcoming arrival of UN Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy Maria Angela Holguin, who is expected in Cyprus on October 29.

Both leaders are due to hold separate meetings with Holguin ahead of a trilateral meeting scheduled for November 9.

The two also agreed to move forward with initiatives concerning the environment and the exchange of cultural artefacts.

Before Holguin’s arrival, Christodoulides and Erhurman intend to meet with the Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage, the Technical Committee on Youth and the Steering Committee of the Civil Society Consultative Body.

The leaders agreed to continue their discussions at another meeting next week.