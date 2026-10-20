The prospects of holding a broader meeting on the Cyprus problem would depend on two parallel diplomatic efforts, involving discussions under United Nations auspices and initiatives by the European Union, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Tuesday.

Speaking after his meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman, Christodoulides said the outcome would depend on talks concerning the substance and methodology of negotiations during the upcoming visit of the UN Secretary-General’s personal envoy Maria Angela Holguin, as well as the results of ongoing EU diplomatic contacts.

Christodoulides said an important meeting involving the EU was taking place on Tuesday but declined to confirm whether he was referring to a meeting between Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and European Council President Antonio Costa.

“I do not want to say anything before the EU makes an announcement,” he said, adding that Nicosia expected to be informed of the outcome later in the day.

‘Good meeting’ with Erhurman

Describing his meeting with Erhurman as “a good meeting”, Christodoulides said most of the discussion had focused on substantive issues and methodology.

“There were many questions and clarifications from both sides,” he said, adding that these discussions would continue during Holguin’s visit, which begins on October 29.

The visit will include separate meetings with the two leaders and a trilateral meeting scheduled for November 9.

On confidence-building measures, Christodoulides said he was still awaiting responses from Erhurman to several proposals submitted by the Greek Cypriot side.

Of the 19 proposals he had previously put forward, approximately six or seven remained unanswered, while others had been rejected.

“Just because something has been rejected does not mean we do not bring it back to the table,” he said, pointing to the Technical Committee on Youth, which he said had taken two years to gain acceptance.

Opening more crossing points

On the issue of crossing points, the president said he had submitted two alternative proposals, one of which had been rejected, while the other remained under consideration.

He said Erhurman had requested further clarification and was expected to respond at their next meeting.

He stressed that opening a crossing point at Pyroi-Athienou remained a fundamental requirement.

The president also welcomed progress on initiatives concerning the environment and cultural heritage, which were included in the joint UN statement issued after Tuesday’s meeting.

He said Erhurman had responded positively to a proposal for the exchange of cultural artefacts between the two communities, allowing them to proceed with the exchange of relevant lists.

Joint environmental initiatives will also be pursued through the Technical Committee on the Environment.

Holguin to visit later this month

Asked about his upcoming meetings with Holguin, Christodoulides said he was prepared to meet her as often as necessary.

“If daily meetings are needed, that is my priority,” he said, adding that he would also be willing to attend an earlier joint meeting if the UN envoy considered it necessary.

He confirmed that he expected to meet Erhurman again before Holguin’s arrival, possibly next Tuesday.

Asked whether he would request the UN provide a document outlining previous convergences before negotiations resume, Christodoulides declined to elaborate.

“On these matters, I prefer to act first and inform you afterwards,” he said.

Before Holguin’s arrival, Christodoulides and Erhurman intend to meet with the Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage, the Technical Committee on Youth and the Steering Committee of the Civil Society Consultative Body.