The corporate race, powered by Shell, concluded successfully in the Famagusta District, with strong participation from companies and organisations

Coral Cyprus (Shell Licensee) played an active role in the 1st Cablenet Famagusta Run, held on Sunday, 11 October 2026, in the free Famagusta District, as a sponsor of the 5km Corporate Race. With more than 2,000 runners participating across the various race distances, the inaugural event demonstrated its potential to become a promising new fixture on the sporting calendar of the Famagusta District. The event brought together individuals, businesses, organisations and teams from across Cyprus through sport and active participation.

Starting and finishing at Fig Tree Bay, the 5km Corporate Race provided a unique opportunity for participating teams to share the experience of the event and demonstrate the importance of teamwork, collaboration and collective effort. Coral Cyprus’ involvement reflects its longstanding commitment to supporting initiatives that promote physical activity and strengthen its connections with local communities.

In the 5km Corporate Race, Perskindol secured first place, followed by Famagusta Municipality in second place and Makis Fitness Squad Studio in third. The awards were presented to the three winning teams by Mr Manolis Kalathas, Country Manager of Coral Cyprus and Mr Michalis Zoumides, Marketing Manager of Coral Cyprus, who congratulated the teams on their efforts, participation and team spirit.

Commenting on the event, Michalis Zoumides stated: “The successful completion of the 1st Cablenet Famagusta Run and the participation of corporate teams in the race highlight the value of initiatives that bring together sport, teamwork and local communities. At Coral Cyprus, maintaining an active presence in the Famagusta District is particularly important to us, as we continue to support initiatives that make a positive contribution to society. We congratulate all participating teams and athletes, especially the three teams that distinguished themselves, for their collective contribution to the success of the event.”

Coral Cyprus is a Shell licensee and uses Shell trademarks under license. The views expressed in this release or statement are made by Coral Cyprus and are not made on behalf of, nor do they necessarily reflect the views of, any company of the Shell Group of Companies.

Coral Cyprus has been operating in Cyprus since 2017 and manages a network of 42 service stations. It is a member of the MOTOR OIL Group and offers innovative, high-quality products and services, while investing in initiatives that promote sustainable development and social well-being in Cyprus.

For more information: www.coralenergy.com.cy and www.shell.com.cy.